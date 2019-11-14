Nike debuts sneakers designed for nurses and doctors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nike is hoping to make the workday a little more comfortable for doctors, nurses and other health care professionals who stay on their feet all day long.

The shoe company announced it is coming out with a new range of shoes specifically designed for “everyday heroes: nurses, doctors, home health providers and others who work tirelessly to support patients.”

Nike conducted product testing and research sessions at Portland-based OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and learned nurses walk approximately four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during the course of a 12-hour shift, the company claimed.

“The design for the Air Zoom Pulse tackles those challenges with simplicity in mind,” Nike said in a statement.

The Air Zoom Pulse comes in seven different styles, six of which were designed by patients at the hospital. The shoes feature a laceless upper and a full-rubber outsole, a flexible drop-in midsole with Zoom Air heel unit and “a heel fit so secure, it feels like a soft, snug hug,” the company said.

“One can think of the Air Zoom Pulse as almost a traditional clog made athletic — all the arch and posture support of that industry favorite is augmented in the Pulse, with a smooth capacity for natural motion,” the statement reads.

The shoes are expected to hit shelves on December 7, and 100% of the proceeds from the six versions designed by patients will go back to the hospital.

LATEST STORIES: