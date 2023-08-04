ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you drive through the city of Rochester, you may have noticed the flashing signs on 490 warning of night construction starting August 4. Well, here’s what to expect.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the right lane in each direction between Child and Ames Streets will close around 7 p.m. through 6 a.m.

The DOT will be conducting bridge painting Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

At no time is 490 going to be closed, but with all the weekend events in Rochester, you might want to take it slow.