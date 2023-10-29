ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Winner! News 8’s Anchor and Managing Editor Adam Chodak won the New York Emmy Award for “Writer” this weekend.
In a thread of tweets Sunday, Adam dedicated the news of his win to veteran Syracuse TV Journalist Bill Carey, who died in 2015.
Adam was also nominated in the Human Interest category for a profile of a Salamanca man who after suffering a life-altering injury, honed his hobby into a craft that captures life’s special moments. He also was nominated in the Commentator/Editorialist category.
Congratulations, Adam! From your News 8 family.