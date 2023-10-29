ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Winner! News 8’s Anchor and Managing Editor Adam Chodak won the New York Emmy Award for “Writer” this weekend.

In a thread of tweets Sunday, Adam dedicated the news of his win to veteran Syracuse TV Journalist Bill Carey, who died in 2015.

I wouldn’t have gotten this award had it not been for a cranky reporter out of Syracuse. As a mentor, Bill Carey showed me how to hold people accountable and taught me how to tell a story. Bill, we miss you and love you and thank you. This one’s for you. pic.twitter.com/WDJcOqNU9d — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) October 29, 2023

Adam was also nominated in the Human Interest category for a profile of a Salamanca man who after suffering a life-altering injury, honed his hobby into a craft that captures life’s special moments. He also was nominated in the Commentator/Editorialist category.

Congratulations, Adam! From your News 8 family.