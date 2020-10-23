News 8 WROC anchor Lia Lando tests positive for coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 at Sunrise anchor Lia Lando has tested positive for coronavirus.

Contact tracing has already occurred, and are all other protocols have been put forth by the Monroe County Department of Public Health.

One of the anchor’s family members recently tested positive, and she began quarantining. She tested negative last week, but a positive test was returned Tuesday. She has not been at the News 8 station for more than a week and officials say there is no concern for her colleagues at this time.

Since her diagnosis, each of her family members have tested positive.

All 4 ppl in my family have been diagnosed w/ #COVID19 We are all doing really well (It’s like a clingy flu 🤒) Thanks for all the well wishes. @DrMikeMendoza your department is doing a great job! 🙏👍 — Lia Lando (@lialandotv) October 23, 2020

Lando says she and her family are currently doing OK, but are feeling symptoms like loss of smell and taste.

She described the illness as a “clingy flu.”

To clarify on #COVID19 diagnosis: We are doing ok. Like my 11 year old says, “it’s like the flu but worse” #relentless Praying for those w/underlying conditions/high risk 🙏😘 #StaySafe — Lia Lando (@lialandotv) October 23, 2020

I’m sure this tastes delicious but thanks to #COVID19 can’t taste anything 👎 #covidsucks pic.twitter.com/CqA21sHZ0i — Lia Lando (@lialandotv) October 23, 2020

“Fever, chills, muscle aches, confusion, loss of taste, upset stomach, difficulty breathing, extreme night sweats, etc. Yeah, so basically all the symptoms you’ve heard about by now. It comes and goes. Just when you think it’s over another symptom hits,” Lando wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

Her coworkers at the station are wishing her a safe and speedy recovery, and we can’t wait for you to get back.

Lando is keeping a journal and we will continue to share updates on her and her family’s condition.

Lando returned to News 8 WROC in the summer of 2018 to co-anchor News 8 at Sunrise with Mark Gruba and Meteorologist Josh Nichols.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to provide updates.