News 8 WROC 6 P.M. Web Show: Sunday, August 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This evening on News 8, a car crashes into a Henrietta building causing heavy damage and the latest vaccination efforts for kids and teens as more of them contract COVID-19.

More of what was covered on this evening’s show:

Deputies say a vehicle entered Hartter Chiropractic at around 2 p.m. There were two occupants in the vehicle when the accident took place. Neither of them were injured.

A food truck nicknamed ‘Sugar and Snow’ served families in attendance with sweet treats across the duration of the event. This vendor however provides more than ice-pops and cotton candy balls.

A 29-year-old female police officer in Chicago was killed and another officer was seriously wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop, officials said Sunday, the city’s mayor later citing the shooting as a reason for Chicagoans to work together to stem violence.

The Albany County sheriff held a news conference Saturday to discuss a criminal complaint his office received this week from an aide who says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped her breast at the governor’s state residence.

