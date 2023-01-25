ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 is thrilled to have a familiar face joining the team!

Brennan Somers will be anchoring News 8 at Sunrise and Noon starting Thursday. Brennan had most recently been the morning anchor at WHEC, and could be heard regularly doing segments on local radio.

Originally from Mississippi, Brennan got his master’s degree at Syracuse University and has worked at tv stations in Myrtle Beach and Richmond, VA.

Happy Monday, good people!



I’m back, balder, and better than ever @News_8



Thrilled to get started. I’ll see you on 📺 soon #PVO pic.twitter.com/Osn2tk4Y7D — Brennan Somers (@Brennan_Somers) January 23, 2023

Brennan took the past couple months off for the birth of his second daughter with his wife, Stephanie.

You can watch Brennan weekdays from 5-7 a.m. and during CBS This Morning local news updates, as well as News 8 at Noon.