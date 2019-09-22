News 8 web edition: 9/21/2019

SEPTEMBER PRECIPITATION: 2.00" SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:58 A.M. SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:08 P.M.

Another gem of a day as we wrap up summer. Wall-to-wall blue sky remains this evening. Humidity will slowly start to increase overnight as lows will remain well above average in the middle 60s. This is nearing "record high low" territory for the end of summer.We'll be taking every bit of warmth heading into Sunday which is officially the last day of summer. Highs across the area will get into the middle 80s with sunny skies and a brisk southwest wind. It will be a hot one for the marathon runners, but you can't ask for much better for those out and about. It will be a great way also to kick off the Bills season at New Era Field.Don't forget sunscreen! The UV is at 6, so while you may not burn in 30 minutes, if you stay outside for an hour or more a burn will be possible. Clouds increase in the evening as a cold front approaches from the west. The cold front will move very slowly into Monday and we likely will not see rain showers from this front until after sunrise on the first day day of fall. Temperatures will start off near record for a warm overnight low, in the mid 60s. Afternoon highs will still make it into the mid 70s with off and on rain showers.