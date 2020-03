It was a gorgeous day across the region as temperatures ran just a few degrees below average. Mostly sunny skies took over early after the snow fell last night that brought about 3" to much of Monroe County.

High pressure to the south will keep skies clear overnight and temperatures will respond by dropping into the 20s for most. That surface high pressure will start to drift into the Atlantic Ocean and force a mild wind across the Northeast that sends afternoon temperatures into the 50s by the afternoon. Rochester will likely climb into the mid 50s with sunshine to start and clouds increasing later in the day. Any leftover snow will have melted by this point. The mild push of air becomes a true reality overnight into Monday. Lows will remain in the 40s (which will be warmer than the actual afternoon high!) and temperatures climb into the lower 60s by the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. This is nowhere near the record of 75° set four years ago. Regardless it will feel like a true spring day to start the work week.A large storm system will develop to the west that heads toward the Great Lakes Tuesday. Rain showers are expected with a bit of wind overnight as the front edge of the storm pushes into Western New York. Temperatures will be way to far north of 32° preventing from any precipitation as snow. In fact by Tuesday afternoon temperatures will still be in the 50s for many. This storm system slides out Tuesday evening and a cold front will bring more seasonal air for the middle and second half of the week.