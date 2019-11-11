News 8 Weather Now: Live updates on today’s snowstorm

Editor’s note: News 8 WROC Chief Meteorologist Eric Snitil will be going live on this page at 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. EST as we track the first major snowstorm of the season.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Time to bust out the shovels and dust off those winter driving skills as the first major snowfall of the season is upon us.

Be prepared for snow starting early Monday morning and lasting through Tuesday morning with big impacts on travel. Snow will start to fall early on Veterans Day with little impact.

In fact, most roads will be snow free for the first part of the day. The storm system will ramp up through Monday evening and that is when some of the heaviest snow will fall.

There are several records that will need to be watched in Rochester with this Veterans Day snowstorm.

All data is from the Rochester Airport and one of the most likely records to be broken will be the snowfall for Monday. The record is 5.2″ set in 1991 and the forecast is for 6″+ through midnight.

As temperatures drop, many head to the auto shop to pick up snow tires, but we wanted to know if they are worth it.

The News 8 car has all season tires that have been used all summer. We decided to put those to the test against winter tires at the Bill Gray’s Iceplex.

Four cones were set up diagonally for a small course to drive around and after three runs the average time was 30.1 seconds. A braking test was also done to see how far the car slid on ice.