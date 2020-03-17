Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Onario County Safety Council Banquet at Club 86 Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Village of Wolcott Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: This page will live stream News 8 WROC newscasts. When our news is not on, this video player will display black

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As COVID-19 continues to dominate headlines, it’s more important than ever to get the news to our viewers.

That’s why News 8 WROC will live stream our newscasts going forward, to help you stay informed about what’s happening in our community, in our state, in our country, and beyond.

Our regularly scheduled Monday-Friday newscasts are as follows:

  • 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.
  • 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
  • 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • 11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

