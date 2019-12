Editor’s note: The live streamed newscasts for December 18, 2019 will begin on this page at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to CBS’s special coverage of the ongoing House of Representatives impeachment vote, we will be live streaming today’s newscasts at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.