News 8 impacted by DirecTV contract negotiations

Some of our viewers can’t see news eight right now.

Early Thursday morning DirecTV and AT&T u-verse dropped us from their lineup. WROC is one of 120 Nexstar stations across the country dropped by at&t and DirecTV. Our corporate owner is Nexstar Media Group.

It offered to extend our current deal, but DirecTV and AT&T refused to continue negotiating.

You can help get us back on. We encourage customers to call DirecTV and let them know how you feel. The number is 800-288-2020

News 8 will keep you updated on the situation.

