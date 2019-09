WEBSTER, NY (WROC)– Today our spotlight shines on the students on the Webster Thomas Titan cheer squad.



They got ready for the cheer season ahead with a little team bonding exercise over the weekend.



These cheerleaders made their own artwork at ”painting with a twist.”

Great job!

