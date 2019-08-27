News 8 Honor Roll: Webster Drumline

AUGUST PRECIPITATION: 1.44"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 8.02"TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:29 AMTUESDAY SUNSET: 7:54 PM

A warm front sliding across Western New York sets the stage for a few showers this morning but also an increase in humidity heading into the afternoon. The day starts with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s and ends with highs in the upper 70s along with a few breaks of sunshine. The next in the series of fronts to move through the area is a cold front. That front will spark additional showers Wednesday morning. These showers offer up the best opportunity we'll see in a while for picking up on any beneficial rainfall which has been lacking. Cooler air settles in briefly for Thursday as high pressure across the Mid-Atlantic noses in behind this frontal boundary. Highs will remain in the lower 70s. Friday brings the chance for rain showers along a cold front that will not bring much moisture with it. Temperatures do return to normal with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. This front will nose dive south and bring cool Canadian air for Labor Day weekend.WEEKEND FORECAST: While still early, Labor Day weekend is trending cooler and drier. As for right now high pressure from Canada sets up across the Great Lakes and will bring overnight lows in the lower 50s and afternoon highs only in the lower 70s. The southern edge of this high pressure ridge will determine whether or not we see temperatures bump back up to the upper 70s and if we see a few showers heading into Labor Day itself.