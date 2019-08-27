News 8 Honor Roll: Webster Drumline

WEBSTER, NY (WROC)– Today our spotlight shines on the students in the Webster marching band’s drumline.
They helped charlie’s restaurant celebrate 50 years in business Sunday — with a performance at the big birthday bash.
The band played to welcome charlie himself — now 91-years-old — to the party.
Great job supporting a local family-owned business!
