News 8 Honor Roll: Students share an inspiring message

Today our spotlight shines on the students at Mendon Center Elementary in Pittsford.

As you can see, they got together to share a message with the world — “Inspire others through kind words and actions!”

The school tweeted this photo with the hashtag “800 children strong.”

Great job!



Got a special student, class, or club that you think deserves to be recognized?

Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to newsroom@wroctv.Com, and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.