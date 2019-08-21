News 8 Honor Roll: Gear Up Program

Today our spotlight shines on students in Rochester’s Gear Up program.

They’re from Wilson Magnet High School, Monroe, School of the Arts, and East.



They took a trip to wells college and Pomeroy college of nursing this week — getting a look at some of their university options before the school year starts.



