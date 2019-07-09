Today our spotlight shines on the thousands of students from the Rochester City School District who are participating in national summer learning week.
These students kicked off the week at the central library yesterday with a magician performance, student art showcase, and more.
New this year — a virtual escape challenge to keep students engaged in learning — right from their computers.
News 8 Honor Roll for July 9, 2019
