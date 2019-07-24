News 8 Honor Roll for July 24, 2019

Today our spotlight shines on a school of the arts student Jayna Walker — who was selected for a teen police academy hosted by the Monroe County sheriff’s office this week.
The district says she was chosen for the academy based on her academics and character.
The week-long program ends with a graduation ceremony on Friday.
Great job!

