Breaking News
One man dead following a shooting on Brookdale in Rochester

News 8 Honor Roll for July 10, 2019

News
Posted: / Updated:
Honor Roll_1523964917319.PNG.jpg

Today our spotlight shines on the students in the Brighton high school Lorax club — who planted trees and shrubs around town throughout the spring.
Twelve corners middle school students also joined in to plant one-hundred baby trees and shrubs around the schools.
They went on to plant about 150 white pine and white spruce trees at Buckland Park.
Great job!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss