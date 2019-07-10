Today our spotlight shines on the students in the Brighton high school Lorax club — who planted trees and shrubs around town throughout the spring.
Twelve corners middle school students also joined in to plant one-hundred baby trees and shrubs around the schools.
They went on to plant about 150 white pine and white spruce trees at Buckland Park.
Great job!
News 8 Honor Roll for July 10, 2019
Today our spotlight shines on the students in the Brighton high school Lorax club — who planted trees and shrubs around town throughout the spring.