News 8 Honor Roll for August 7, 2019

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our Honor Roll spotlight shines on the kindergarten students from Plank Road Elementary School in Webster.

Since many of them will be riding the school bus for the first time this year, they got an important safety lesson Tuesday.

Students from Dewitt Road, Plank North, and Klem Road are also getting the lessons before the school year starts. Great job staying safe!

Do you know a special student, class, or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to newsroom@wroctv.com, and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.