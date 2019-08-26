Today our spotlight shines on local student Adam Lawrence.
He just won a scholarship from the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York for his volunteer service in the community.
He’s been a member of the Barnard Fire Department explorer post for four years.
Lawrence plans to study fire protection technology at M.C.C. One day.
Great job!
News 8 Honor Roll: Fire Association Scholarship
