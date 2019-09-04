News 8 Celebrates Demetrice!

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– It’s time for News 8 Celebrates.

Today we wish a happy birthday to Demetrice.

He’s turning seven years old.

This photo was sent in with the message “Have a great first day at school! From mommy, your buddy, and your little brother Keem.”

We’d like to celebrate your birthdays, anniversaries and special events!

“News 8 Celebrates” will air every morning around 6:20.

Send a photo and information about the well-wishes to news8sunrise@wroctv.com at least a day in advance.

We look forward to sharing your special day on-air and online.