News 8 Celebrates Benjamin and Latrice!

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– It’s time for News 8 Celebrates.
Today we wish a happy birthday to benjamin.
This photo was sent in with the message “Happy 3rd birthday Benjamin. Love, mommy & daddy”
We also want to wish a very happy birthday to Latrice.
This photo was sent in by the jones family.
Happy birthday!
We’d like to celebrate your birthdays, anniversaries and special events!
“News 8 Celebrates” will air every morning at this time.
Send a photo and information about the well-wishes to News8sunrise@wroctv.com at least a day in advance.
We look forward to sharing your special day on-air and online.