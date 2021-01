A few light rain and snow showers will linger this evening as a large and broad surface low spins off the coast of Cape Cod. Expect to see low level clouds and some fog to develop overnight into early Monday morning. Temperatures south of the thruway may be cold enough to warrant some freezing drizzle.

Expect low-level clouds, fog, and even a bit of drizzle to persist through the first work week of 2021. Tuesday looks to also be cloudy with temperatures just sitting a few degrees north of freezing.