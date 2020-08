Have you noticed the warming trend? Heat and humidity have been on the rise as we cruise toward what could be the first 90° day of August. Humidity is on the rise tonight thanks to a generous south wind that will be in place through most of Monday. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s for a good portion of the evening before just dropping into the upper 60s before daybreak. Once the sun comes up a quarter after six, temperatures will skyrocket into the 80s and eventually in the lower 90s away from Lake Ontario. With such a high level of humidity, there will be the chance for an isolated shower or storm along a lake breeze. Otherwise most will just be hot and humid.

The moisture sticks around overnight into Tuesday with lows potentially tying a record of the high low at 72° set in 1995. A cold front will approach Tuesday bringing another threat for isolated afternoon showers and storms after temperatures again make a run at 90°. The chance for a severe storm look low at this time based on the lack of significant instability, but with the amount of moisture in place there could be some major downpours and a minor flash flood concern. The biggest threat will be south of Rochester across the Finger Lakes.