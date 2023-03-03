ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It only seems fitting that on March 3, the forecast would be calling for lion-like weather.

After all, it was now 32 years ago that much of the Rochester region experienced what’s come to be known as the ‘ice storm of the century’.

The numbers tell the story even without the pictures:

17 hours of freezing rain

750,000 without power

12 counties declared disaster areas

$375 million in damage

10,000 trees lost in the city of Rochester alone

Rarely does an event create such a contrast of beauty and devastation, and you can hear it in the voices of folks featured in the stories below.

Storm Stories