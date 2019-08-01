News 8 Archives: Eastman Hotel gives way for Inner Loop

In the 1960s and ’70s, whole neighborhoods were razed to make way for the inner loop in Rochester.

This is a demolition scene from the summer of 1971. The Eastman Hotel was built in 1929, but in 1971, this long-standing Rochester landmark was about to give way to the Inner Loop development. On August 3rd of that year, the wrecking ball moved in, and this hotel was completely gone within the next ten days.

The Eastman was a 100-room hotel that went up during the roaring 20’s, but in the 1960’s it fell into disrepair. It was one of several buildings near the southeast inner loop to be torn down in 1971. Of course, that part of the inner loop is now gone. 48 years later, the city is now putting up buildings and green space in its place.