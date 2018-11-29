35 years ago this week, 20,000 people flocked to downtown Rochester for one big party!
Famous singer and music producer Mitch Miller — who was born and raised in Rochester — returned home to conduct a choir of 700 local high school students. The city flipped the switch on the holiday lights downtown, which at that time was home to Midtown Plaza and Sibley’s Department Store.
The city even had a parade. The Philadelphia Mummers tried to steal the show, but in the end Santa Claus was the star. He ditched his sleigh for a stroll down East Main on November 28th, 1983.
News 8 Archives: Downtown Christmas 1983
