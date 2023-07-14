ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 is the only Rochester broadcast television station to be nominated in the 66th annual New York Emmy Awards.
Anchor and Managing Editor Adam Chodak is being recognized in three categories: Human Interest (along with Chief Photographer Jay Gardner), Commentator/Editorialist, and Writer.
The Human Interest entry. written by Adam and shot and edited by Jay, profiled a Salamanca man who after suffering a life-altering injury, honed his hobby into a craft that captures life’s special moments.
Adam’s insights and writing are on display in his Postscript series.
Congratulations to Adam, Jay and the entire News 8 team.
Winners will be announced this fall.