ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 is the only Rochester broadcast television station to be nominated in the 66th annual New York Emmy Awards.

Anchor and Managing Editor Adam Chodak is being recognized in three categories: Human Interest (along with Chief Photographer Jay Gardner), Commentator/Editorialist, and Writer.

The Human Interest entry. written by Adam and shot and edited by Jay, profiled a Salamanca man who after suffering a life-altering injury, honed his hobby into a craft that captures life’s special moments.

Adam’s insights and writing are on display in his Postscript series.

Congratulations to Adam, Jay and the entire News 8 team.

Read some of Adam’s work below

Winners will be announced this fall.