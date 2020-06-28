News 8 at 6 p.m. web edition

We are looking ahead to a long dry stretch to finish the month and cruise into the holiday weekend. Only minor day-to-day changes are expected. Let's break it all down!

We have been able to enjoy a gorgeous day as temperatures have warmed to the upper 70s and low 80s away from Lake Ontario. Those along the shoreline are a bit colder with a lake breeze. There is an isolated rain chance along this breeze for the next few hours, but most will stay dry and enjoy a nice evening forecast to finish the last weekend in June.