Newark students protesting after the death of teacher Shawn Flanagan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- A group of Newark students and parents rallied outside the Newark Police Department on Saturday, calling for police to address misinformation about the investigation into former Newark Teacher, Shawn Flanagan.

Shawn Flanagan was found dead in his home on Thursday after he didn’t show up for work.

The 45-year-old was a biomedical science teacher at Newark Central School District since 2001. At the time of his death, he was under investigation for possible inappropriate criminal behavior.

Sarinah Hubbard was a student of Flanagan for six years. She and other former students gathered at the Newark Police Department.

“The community has suffered a tremendous loss and we hope that our request today stifles the rampant rumors and allows Shawn to rest in peace,” said Sarinah Hubbard, former student.

Hubbard says she and her brother were the first family interviewed in regards to Shawn Flanagan. Their mother says Flanagan was like a family friend.

“Things that he may have done that may seem speculative were in protection of himself and other students so that this kind of an accusation could be hopefully unfounded,” said Amy Hernandez, parent.

The Newark Police Department released this statement.

Multiple students in the crowd say they were interviewed as part of the investigation. Students like Dylan Wong.

“Everybody sees these claims and they don’t know the full story I say. And if you know him you know his character, then you can attest to who was,” said Dylan Wong, a former student.

On Wednesday, a search warrant for Flanagan’s property was executed through the Newark Village Justice court.

Police reports say property was seized and a forensic analysis is being conducted. The investigation is still moving forward.