wxbanner

Newark police asking for help in unattended death investigation

News
Posted: / Updated:
Police lights 911 CU Sirens_1560090753304.jpg.jpg

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Newark Police are asking for help as they investigate the death of a person whose body was found Thursday, in Newark.

Police say Shawn Flanagan was found dead inside his home on Moore Street. They were there for a welfare check Thursday, after Flanagan failed to show up for work.

Flanagan was a person of interest in a joint investigation between Newark Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (315) 331-3701. Police say the call is confidential.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss