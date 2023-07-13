NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Newark Police Department is making changes to their staffing schedule as a temporary effort to combat the severe shortages they’ve been facing.

The Police Department is working with about 42% of their staff unavailable, so they came up with a schedule to ensure their employees aren’t overworked.

The Newark Police Department has been facing staffing shortages for some time. But now, Newark Police Chief Rich Martin says they’re putting together a temporary schedule to alleviate overtime.

“The changes allow for more overlap in areas where we were really struggling to cover shifts,” Chief Martin said. “So now we got it built in where we’re going to be able to adequately staff and cover the village during those prime times.”

The shift change will provide four hours each day of overlapping coverage during the periods of highest mandated overtime. Currently Newark PD has one vacant position, three officers out with injuries, and two soon-to-be open positions with the retirement and resignation of a couple officers — but it’s difficult to hire officers.

“Law enforcement as a whole particularly in the United States is under very strong scrutiny as everybody knows, but I wouldn’t let that deter somebody who really has an interest in serving a greater purpose out there,” Chief Martin said.

With the temporary adjustment, Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor says this will give officers a better work-life balance.

“It will give them the time to rest and recharge and not have them working back-to-back,” Taylor said. “You know long term this was not sustainable what we were doing, and we needed to make a change. And as we talked about with union, we needed to think outside the box and move forward.”

Those in joining the Newark Police Department can sign up to take the Officer Civil Service Exam.

The temporary schedule also includes the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office helping out when needed.

Sheriff Rob Milby released a statement saying “police agencies assist each other on regular basis, as that is the nature of law enforcement. Assistance to other agencies in this county is not a one-way street. They have assisted us numerous ways, on numerous occasions.”