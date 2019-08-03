Newark motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Arcadia

ARCADIA, N,Y. (WROC)– Mercy Flight was called to transport a motorcyclist from Newark to Strong Memorial Hospital after a crash in the town of Arcadia on Saturday shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Bloom Road and Old Lyons Road where they found 44-year-old Ronald Mack Jr. laying in the road.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the investigation of a single motor vehicle collision in the Town of Arcadia.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Newark Police Department, Newark Fire Department, Newark Ambulance and Finger Lakes Ambulance.

