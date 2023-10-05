ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 63-year-old Newark man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In January, Frederick Trivett was discovered with a laptop containing hundreds of images and more than two dozen videos of child porn. Some of the material involved young children, including toddlers and infants, prosecutors said.

Trivett also admitted to sexually abusing a minor for seven years, as part of the plea.

He is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced for possession of child pornography on February 1, 2024.

Editor’s note: U.S. Attorney’s Office clarified the spelling of the last name after story was originally posted.