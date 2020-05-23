New York’s one-day COVID-19 death toll drops below 100

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBS) – Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday the state’s single-day death toll from the coronavirus fell below 100, for the first time in weeks. Eighty four people died from the coronavirus in New York on Friday, he said, down from 109 the day before.

“Eighty-four is still a tragedy, no doubt,” Cuomo said. “But the fact that it’s down as low as it is is really, overall, good news.”

Cuomo held his daily briefing hours after issuing an executive order allowing small non-essential gatherings, in time for Memorial Day weekend. The order allows any “non-essential gathering of ten or fewer individuals, for any lawful purpose or reason.”

Individuals must still follow social distancing protocols and cleaning and disinfection protocols issued by the Department of Health.