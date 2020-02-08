New Yorkers marry and divorce more than the national average

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Friday kicked off National Marriage Week, Sunday is World Marriage Day, and this coming Friday is Valentine’s Day.

QuoteWizard released new figures about marriage and divorce rates in the U.S. and New York in particular. Over the last ten years:

The marriage rate in New York went up by 9.23 percent.

National marriage rates went down by 7.74 percent.

In New York, the divorce rate went up by 7.69 percent.

National divorce rates went down by 19.55 percent.

Although marriage is on the decline, so is divorce.

Because divorce has declined more than marriage, some may assume that more couples are sticking together than they did ten years ago. How romantic!

Bucking the national trends for fewer marriages and fewer divorces, New Yorkers are both coupling and uncoupling at much higher rates. Still, marriages outpace divorces.

Of all states, Massachusetts ranked third in marriage rates with an increase of 12.5 percent.

New York and Utah were the only states with increased divorce rates, according to QuoteWizard.