New Yorkers applying for unemployment receive others’ personal information in DOL mixup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The Department of Labor is confirming that at least two dozen New Yorkers received mailed letters that contained not only their personal information but also the personal information of others. The information includes items such as an individuals’ address, work information, and social security number.

In a facebook group for New Yorkers who have filed for unemployment, several people say they received similar errant letters from the DOL. People affected say that they received a monetary determination of benefits letter in the mail. That’s the letter that is mailed to you after you file an unemployment insurance claim. It tells you whether you have enough employment history to establish a claim as well as your benefit amount.

The monetary determination of benefits letter should be a 5 page form. If you received less than 5 pages of this form, your information may have been compromised. You should contact the DOL to notify them.

If you receive someone else’s information the DOL is asking that you make note of the individuals name, destroy the personal information, and then contact the DOL to notify them of the mistake. You can do that via social media or by giving the department a call.

Jorge Bahas filed an unemployment claim in early March. His payment has been pending for 6 weeks. He said he was frustrated to discover that when that benefit letter finally arrived, it didn’t belong to him.

“It’s scary to me. I don’t want to have anybody’s information. I don’t want anybody else to have my information … I was hoping it was one mistake and he got my paper, but being on Facebook, I’ve seen dozens, easily dozen,” said Bahas.

Joanna Romanzo also received someone else’s information in her monetary determination letter.

“I looked at the social security number and the first five numbers were the same and then I was like wait a minute. This is a guy from Brooklyn. It told me where he worked, his address, how much he was getting. The full social security number and I thought, oh my gosh I got somebody else’s claim,” said Romanzo.

In a statement to News 8, the DOL said that they are offering anyone affected by this mistake one year of free credit and identity theft monitoring services through their Integrity Control Division.

“A small group of individuals received an errant sheet of paper in a recent mailing due to a mechanical issue with a mail sorting machine. We have been in touch with everyone we know who has been impacted to provide them with the correct information on their claim and will offer these individuals one year of free credit and identity theft monitoring services,” said Deanna Cohen, a spokesperson for the DOL in a statement to News 8.