New York Times best selling author coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Frederick Douglass Family Initiative announced that a distinguished visitor is coming to Rochester in November.

Dr. Ibram Kendi will speak at the Hochstein School on November 18. Kendi is the New York Times best-selling author of ‘How To Be An Antiracist’ and is one of America’s foremost historians and leading anti-racist advocates.

“He contributes a way to understand how we address race at a policy standpoint and an individual standpoint and how we perceive race in our lives,” said Frederick Douglass Family Initiative Co-founder Robert Benz.

A panel of local leaders will also be in attendance to discuss how Rochester, known for its high levels of disparity, can go about achieving racial equity. Students from East high will join the panel as well.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. It will take place on November 18 at 7 p.m. at the Hochstein Performance Hall.