MANHATTAN, N.Y. (CBS) – A subway station in lower Manhattan was evacuated Friday morning because of two suspicious packages, New York police said. The evacuation at the Fulton Street station caused delays to multiple subway lines during the morning commute.

“Officers are responding to the Fulton Street subway complex for reports of two suspicious packages. Please avoid the area, utilize alternate routes, and tune into @NYCTSubway for latest on service changes,” said in a tweet.