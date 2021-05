The weekend kicks off with more clouds, but less heat as temperatures rise from the 70s to right around 80°, which will be a far cry from the 90° high we had on Friday. With more available moisture in the atmosphere at play the chances for showers and isolated storms go up, but if you time things out just right you'll find plenty of time to avoid the raindrops.

An upper level disturbance drops in later today that will spark a few scattered showers across the region mostly over the Niagara Frontier as the stable lake waters may end up limiting higher chances for rain elsewhere. Most of the day will be spent dry, but don't be surprised to see a few raindrops closer to late afternoon and evening. A light breeze will pick up with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the day as this drops through.