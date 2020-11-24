New York State Police warn of ‘porch pirates’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police are warning the public not to leave holiday packages on the porch.

A study found that over 20 million Americans have reported having holiday packages stolen from their doorstep by porch pirates. One New York State Trooper expects that number to increase this season because of the pandemic.

Trooper James O’Callaghan said the best thing you can do, is install a recording device like a video doorbell. “If you have some sort of video evidence that would help us. That’s also a good deterrent because if they see that they’re know that they’re on camera.”

State police said they are also seeing an uptick in car break ins and say you should always make sure to lock your vehicle and take important items out of the car — even if it’s parked in your driveway.