ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester holds a special spot in Dr. James McDonald’s heart.

“I actually went to RIT for a year and a half and it was my first college I went to and it was there I learned I wanted to be a doctor,” he said.

The newly appointed State Health Commissioner said he was in Rochester Tuesday as part of a state-wide whistle-stop — and to get to know us.

“Just trying to take it all in a little bit and see what questions people have,” he said.

Among those concerns are nursing homes and the conditions in them. McDonald says they investigate any complaint thoroughly.

“We get a fair amount of complaints and we have increased our staffing in that area. In other words, we have hired more staff as far as investigating complaints,” he said.

He said there have been $4.2 million in fines levied since 2020 for nursing homes violating standards. Another concern— waiting on guidance in hiring back healthcare workers let go from the COVID vaccine mandate.

“So if employers are choosing to wait, that’s up to them if they want to do that. But we’ve already told them we’re not enforcing it, so, there’s really no reason to wait as far as we’re concerned.”

And post-pandemic— being prepared for the next one.

“So I want to make sure we have personal protective equipment ready to go,” he said, also making sure the proper information channels are clear for New Yorkers.

And when it comes to cannabis dispensaries opening — McDonald says it’s important to have safe, regulated, responsible use.

“So that’s where we are and we’ll see how that folds out,” he said.