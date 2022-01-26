New York State COVID-19 update, January 26

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul gave an update on New York State’s progress combating COVID-19 for January 26th.

“I am grateful for all the hard work New Yorkers have put in to bring infections down, but our fight is not over yet.” Governor Hochul said. “It is important that we continue to wear our masks and get vaccinated. For the parents hesitating to get their children vaccinated, thousands of young New Yorkers across the state have already gotten their shot – it is safe, free, widely available, and the best way to protect your children and keep them in school.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 229,992

– 229,992 Total Positive – 16,519

– 16,519 Percent Positive – 7.18%

– 7.18% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 9.11%

– 9.11% Patient Hospitalization – 9,335 (-519)

– 9,335 (-519) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,073

– 1,073 Patients in ICU – 1355 (-78)

– 1355 (-78) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 796 (-9)

– 796 (-9) Total Discharges – 267,121 (+1,282)

– 267,121 (+1,282) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 158

– 158 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,305



The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 65,250

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 35,629,331

– 35,629,331 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 66,121

– 66,121 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 469,438

– 469,438 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.7%

– 90.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.8%

– 81.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.3%

– 84.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.9%

– 79.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.5%

– 71.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.1%

– 87.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.7%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Sunday, January 23, 2022 Monday, January 24, 2022 Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Capital Region 123.69 118.90 116.99 Central New York 156.61 155.08 155.37 Finger Lakes 103.97 101.65 101.66 Long Island 99.89 93.70 90.51 Mid-Hudson 103.88 95.18 89.57 Mohawk Valley 132.35 129.79 130.43 New York City 127.49 116.48 108.12 North Country 134.31 135.16 133.46 Southern Tier 120.82 119.60 119.31 Western New York 119.66 120.14 117.81 Statewide 119.67 112.48 107.47

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Sunday, January 23, 2022 Monday, January 24, 2022 Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Capital Region 13.21% 12.48% 12.20% Central New York 16.84% 16.33% 15.49% Finger Lakes 14.38% 14.18% 13.56% Long Island 11.67% 11.32% 10.88% Mid-Hudson 10.17% 9.62% 8.92% Mohawk Valley 13.04% 12.74% 12.05% New York City 8.01% 7.68% 7.03% North Country 15.50% 15.37% 15.43% Southern Tier 10.68% 9.96% 9.55% Western New York 15.97% 16.03% 15.45% Statewide 10.00% 9.69% 9.11%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Sunday, January 23, 2022 Monday, January 24, 2022 Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Bronx 7.35% 6.94% 6.36% Kings 7.52% 7.36% 6.58% New York 7.29% 6.96% 6.42% Queens 9.61% 9.12% 8.54% Richmond 8.89% 8.39% 7.78%

Yesterday, 16,519 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,726,821. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

Albany 54,668 262 Allegany 8,160 43 Broome 41,519 100 Cattaraugus 14,124 100 Cayuga 14,666 69 Chautauqua 21,964 132 Chemung 19,714 101 Chenango 8,399 37 Clinton 14,189 95 Columbia 9,199 62 Cortland 9,514 53 Delaware 7,035 48 Dutchess 60,725 190 Erie 196,975 874 Essex 4,943 40 Franklin 8,181 35 Fulton 11,337 68 Genesee 12,908 63 Greene 7,982 46 Hamilton 777 1 Herkimer 12,706 107 Jefferson 17,935 141 Lewis 5,743 35 Livingston 10,765 49 Madison 11,734 109 Monroe 143,167 435 Montgomery 10,853 55 Nassau 387,829 1,153 Niagara 45,157 217 NYC 2,209,242 6,385 Oneida 49,084 227 Onondaga 99,999 662 Ontario 18,129 99 Orange 101,730 316 Orleans 8,120 62 Oswego 22,719 189 Otsego 8,869 72 Putnam 22,581 52 Rensselaer 28,771 182 Rockland 88,879 410 Saratoga 42,192 196 Schenectady 30,445 109 Schoharie 4,542 29 Schuyler 3,142 20 Seneca 5,265 24 St. Lawrence 18,566 123 Steuben 18,000 88 Suffolk 411,909 1,377 Sullivan 17,330 95 Tioga 9,705 46 Tompkins 15,847 132 Ulster 29,112 58 Warren 12,309 60 Washington 10,956 61 Wayne 15,747 88 Westchester 239,846 570 Wyoming 7,849 47 Yates 3,068 20

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 399 279 69.9% 120 30.1% Central New York 277 202 72.9% 75 27.1% Finger Lakes 716 387 54.1% 329 45.9% Long Island 1,576 883 56.0% 693 44.0% Mid-Hudson 992 598 60.3% 394 39.7% Mohawk Valley 158 116 73.4% 42 26.6% New York City 4,326 2,206 51.0% 2,120 49.0% North Country 118 70 59.3% 48 40.7% Southern Tier 210 119 56.7% 91 43.3% Western New York 563 324 57.5% 239 42.5% Statewide 9,335 5,184 55.5% 4,151 44.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 158 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 52,305. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 2 Allegany 1 Bronx 14 Cattaraugus 4 Cayuga 1 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 1 Cortland 1 Dutchess 3 Erie 12 Genesee 1 Greene 2 Kings 32 Monroe 7 Nassau 8 New York 8 Niagara 2 Oneida 2 Onondaga 3 Ontario 1 Orange 2 Otsego 1 Queens 17 Richmond 7 Rockland 3 Schenectady 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 12 Ulster 1 Washington 1 Westchester 5 Wyoming 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible Appor by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 13,562 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose and 15,092completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 956,416 463 870,837 604 Central New York 639,232 438 588,866 366 Finger Lakes 853,841 476 786,772 538 Long Island 2,144,419 1,966 1,888,772 1,903 Mid-Hudson 1,676,700 1,503 1,459,784 1,433 Mohawk Valley 321,832 168 297,467 269 New York City 7,868,012 7,479 6,898,915 9,019 North Country 299,458 165 269,626 149 Southern Tier 434,985 243 396,128 241 Western New York 944,098 661 860,787 570 Statewide 16,138,993 13,562 14,317,954 15,092 Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 423,995 1,680 13,422 Central New York 276,049 1,712 12,434 Finger Lakes 434,965 2,016 16,846 Long Island 865,665 6,281 46,171 Mid-Hudson 688,375 4,373 32,028 Mohawk Valley 147,785 882 5,730 New York City 2,123,500 13,467 98,372 North Country 129,258 711 5,918 Southern Tier 199,467 810 7,196 Western New York 474,112 2,139 17,198 Statewide 5,763,171 34,071 255,315

The COVID-19VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

1/25/2022 Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated 6,043 1.17% 2,504 1.66% 320 1.04% 7,920 2.73% 89 1.44% 154 1.12% 17,030 1.69% Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated 2,367 0.46% 60 0.04% 9 0.03% 3,527 1.22% 84 1.36% 131 0.95% 6,178 0.61% Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated 1,133 0.22% 509 0.34% 64 0.21% 8,096 2.79% 5 0.08% 79 0.57% 9,886 0.98% Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose 104 0.02% 1,560 1.03% 520 1.68% 2,717 0.94% 2 0.03% 10 0.07% 4,913 0.49% Total INACTIVE employees from categories above 9,647 4,633 913 22,260 180 374 38,007 Total ACTIVE employees 506,267 146,252 29,997 267,495 5,985 13,388 969,384 Grand Total 515,914 150,885 30,910 289,755 6,165 13,762 1,007,391

Percentages are estimates. They are based on self-reported data for 1/25/22. The denominators are active employees reported for 1/25/22 plus the inactive categories above; they do not include workforce fluctuations that may have occurred in addition to these categories above.