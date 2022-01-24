New York State COVID-19 update, January 24

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Our hard work to bring down the numbers during the winter surge is paying off, but we are not through this yet,” Governor Hochul said. “Let’s keep using the tools – the vaccine, booster, and masks – that will help slow the spread of this virus, protect our families, and keep our schools and businesses open.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 143,388

– 143,388 Total Positive – 12,259

– 12,259 Percent Positive – 8.55%

– 8.55% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 10.00%

– 10.00% Patient Hospitalization – 9,798 (-49)

– 9,798 (-49) Patients Newly Admitted – 927

– 927 Patients in ICU – 1479 (+22)

– 1479 (+22) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 838 (-7)

– 838 (-7) Total Discharges – 265,172 (+904)

– 265,172 (+904) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 133

– 133 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,987



The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 64,872

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 35,507,187

– 35,507,187 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 40,547

– 40,547 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 473,583

– 473,583 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.6%

– 90.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.7%

– 81.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.2%

– 84.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.8%

– 79.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.4%

– 71.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.0%

– 87.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Friday, January 21, 2022 Saturday, January 22, 2022 Sunday, January 23, 2022 Capital Region 144.12 130.92 123.69 Central New York 178.55 165.08 156.61 Finger Lakes 119.99 107.86 103.97 Long Island 125.54 108.51 99.89 Mid-Hudson 136.89 112.10 103.88 Mohawk Valley 147.74 138.74 132.35 New York City 176.42 142.42 127.49 North Country 145.49 139.36 134.31 Southern Tier 135.70 124.21 120.82 Western New York 137.87 128.28 119.66 Statewide 153.73 130.28 119.67

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Friday, January 21, 2022 Saturday, January 22, 2022 Sunday, January 23, 2022 Capital Region 14.06% 13.68% 13.21% Central New York 17.72% 17.27% 16.84% Finger Lakes 15.44% 14.71% 14.38% Long Island 13.19% 12.27% 11.67% Mid-Hudson 11.70% 10.60% 10.17% Mohawk Valley 13.30% 13.42% 13.04% New York City 9.60% 8.56% 8.01% North Country 16.46% 16.03% 15.50% Southern Tier 11.87% 11.35% 10.68% Western New York 16.90% 16.22% 15.97% Statewide 11.36% 10.50% 10.00%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Friday, January 21, 2022 Saturday, January 22, 2022 Sunday, January 23, 2022 Bronx 9.63% 8.12% 7.35% Kings 9.07% 8.05% 7.52% New York 8.34% 7.63% 7.29% Queens 11.32% 10.25% 9.61% Richmond 10.41% 9.38% 8.89%

Yesterday, 12,259 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,697,818. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 54,213 165 Allegany 8,074 25 Broome 41,323 115 Cattaraugus 13,975 65 Cayuga 14,535 56 Chautauqua 21,760 94 Chemung 19,526 67 Chenango 8,328 43 Clinton 13,968 87 Columbia 9,097 18 Cortland 9,419 36 Delaware 6,955 26 Dutchess 60,300 215 Erie 194,842 709 Essex 4,889 17 Franklin 8,100 43 Fulton 11,210 40 Genesee 12,811 42 Greene 7,911 19 Hamilton 774 4 Herkimer 12,532 34 Jefferson 17,685 99 Lewis 5,695 13 Livingston 10,676 49 Madison 11,560 68 Monroe 142,401 450 Montgomery 10,724 51 Nassau 386,031 806 Niagara 44,689 187 NYC 2,198,440 5,032 Oneida 48,687 136 Onondaga 98,669 400 Ontario 17,979 79 Orange 101,198 247 Orleans 8,024 28 Oswego 22,409 82 Otsego 8,754 41 Putnam 22,447 74 Rensselaer 28,468 111 Rockland 88,325 165 Saratoga 41,787 217 Schenectady 30,207 79 Schoharie 4,479 16 Schuyler 3,107 9 Seneca 5,212 24 St. Lawrence 18,334 71 Steuben 17,840 82 Suffolk 409,795 788 Sullivan 17,172 47 Tioga 9,641 32 Tompkins 15,629 83 Ulster 28,933 119 Warren 12,191 52 Washington 10,856 40 Wayne 15,590 86 Westchester 238,825 430 Wyoming 7,783 16 Yates 3,034 30

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 405 287 70.9% 118 29.1% Central New York 273 196 71.8% 77 28.2% Finger Lakes 741 400 54.0% 341 46.0% Long Island 1,626 929 57.1% 697 42.9% Mid-Hudson 1,028 644 62.6% 384 37.4% Mohawk Valley 165 114 69.1% 51 30.9% New York City 4,651 2,365 50.8% 2,286 49.2% North Country 105 52 49.5% 53 50.5% Southern Tier 210 120 57.1% 90 42.9% Western New York 594 354 59.6% 240 40.4% Statewide 9,798 5,461 55.7% 4,337 44.3%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 133 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 51,987. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 2 Bronx 6 Chautauqua 2 Chemung 3 Cortland 1 Dutchess 3 Erie 10 Greene 1 Kings 20 Livingston 1 Monroe 7 Nassau 13 New York 5 Niagara 4 Oneida 4 Onondaga 4 Orange 1 Orleans 1 Queens 18 Richmond 2 Rockland 3 Saratoga 1 Steuben 2 Suffolk 9 Sullivan 1 Ulster 2 Washington 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 4

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible Appor by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.govto find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 6,114 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 7,640 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 955,281 200 869,644 299 Central New York 638,412 173 588,322 122 Finger Lakes 852,731 236 785,773 166 Long Island 2,140,566 -52 1,885,047 826 Mid-Hudson 1,673,535 495 1,456,917 705 Mohawk Valley 321,458 91 297,039 88 New York City 7,855,338 4,406 6,884,555 5,031 North Country 299,005 90 269,211 26 Southern Tier 434,433 105 395,680 96 Western New York 942,730 370 859,629 281 Statewide 16,113,489 6,114 14,291,817 7,640

Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 420,696 1,163 13,922 Central New York 272,821 880 13,027 Finger Lakes 430,743 1,283 16,942 Long Island 852,553 3,967 48,645 Mid-Hudson 679,390 2,759 32,639 Mohawk Valley 146,129 564 5,739 New York City 2,101,328 9,946 98,959 North Country 127,383 303 5,719 Southern Tier 197,829 442 7,732 Western New York 469,576 1,724 16,568 Statewide 5,698,448 23,031 259,892

The COVID-19VaccineTracker Dashboardis available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.