New York State colleges and universities required to report sexual violence complaints

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A recent report is revealing the number of reported sexual violence claims for colleges and universities across the state. New York State’s annual “Enough is Enough” data report measures the number of reported incidents of sexual assault, stalking, and domestic or dating violence on college campuses.

It’s happening everywhere- is what Denine Carr, the Title IX officer at the College at Brockport said about sexual violence incidents. Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools.

“My goal is to continue to increase the reported numbers because we know that it’s going on everywhere and it’s a matter of are people telling somebody about it,” Carr said.

This is the student population next to the number of incidents for some local schools:

University of Rochester: 11,817 students, 62 incidents

Rochester Institute of Technology: 16,463 students, 90 incidents

SUNY Geneseo: 5,588 students, 37 incidents

The College at Brockport: 8,287 students, 49 incidents

Carr said when schools report a higher number of complaints, that means students feel comfortable enough to come forward.

“I think when there are high numbers that reflects that the Title IX coordinator and the prevention work being done, people are getting the message out and the students are hearing it and they trust that the school is going to take some action if they make a report,” said Carr.

Carr said making students feel safe is her top priority.

“If we don’t let students know that we take this seriously then they’re not going to believe that it makes any difference whether or not they disclose to anybody at the college, they’re going to think nobody cares, nobody’s going to do anything about it and that’s not the case.”

According to the report, RIT is ranked in the top 10 for reports of sexual violence, but this is based strictly on the number of cases reported not percentage based on the total student population.