ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Assembly will not advance a vote on a controversial deal which could have allowed a casino to be built in the Rochester area.

In a tweet Friday evening, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said lawmakers could not move forward “at this time” due to “the sentiment of the Assembly’s Monroe County delegation —coupled with the potential loss of union jobs.”

Unionized gaming facility workers rallied against the potential casino Friday in Rochester. Their rally came days after Monroe County and Rochester officials criticized what they said was a secretive process of negotiations between the Seneca Nation and state lawmakers.

Those negotiations were an effort to reach a new agreement over the Seneca Gaming Compact with New York State, which was signed in 2002 and expires on December 21.

“The blame for keeping Rochester officials out of the loop lays directly at the feet of the Executive,” Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. said in a statement issued late Friday evening. “The failure of the Executive to communicate with its own government speaks to the utter disregard the Governor had for this process.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney also issued a statement Friday night, saying: “I stand by my recent no-vote in the senate. Throughout this entire process, the interests of the Greater Rochester Region were never front and center. I’m pleased to learn the Assembly will not hold a vote that will pre-authorize any decision related to the Seneca Nation’s gaming compact. The residents of Rochester have voices that deserve to be heard and I stand firmly with them.”

