New York State Assembly Members test positive for COVID-19

(WROC) Two State Assembly workers have tested positive for coronavirus. A statement from Governor Cuomo and Assembly Speaker Carl Hestie said the following:

“It has come to our attention that two of our Assembly colleagues – Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron – have been diagnosed with COVID-19. It is important to note that both members have not been in Albany since early March for separate reasons. Speaker Heastie has been in contact with both members and we are taking swift action to address this situation.””We have spoken with the Senate and are undertaking an intensive cleaning of the Capital and the Legislative Office Building. All legislators and staff that have come in contact with these members will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone.”

The statement also said that “out of an abundance of caution” the Capitol will be closed to visitors effective Sunday.