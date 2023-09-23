(Stacker) — In 2021, the IRS received a whopping 5.4 million business applications—an all-time high since the U.S. government began tracking this data in 2004. The year with the second-highest number of new business applications? 2020. Today, small businesses employ nearly half of the nation’s workers, according to a Chamber of Commerce report.
It’s fair to say that the past few years have been banner years for small businesses, but what about regional differences? The business climate in a small town in Texas is likely not the same as a small town in Connecticut. The Chamber of Commerce report found that the Midwest was the most business-friendly region, thanks to the relatively low cost of living, well-educated workforce, and regulations lowering taxes and easing zoning restrictions for businesses.
Of course, the East and West coasts also have plenty to offer, from California’s Silicon Valley and Hollywood studios to New York’s financial hub to Massachusetts’ prominence in the aerospace, defense, and information technology industries. A few states—including Delaware, Wyoming, and Nevada—even allow you to incorporate your business within their borders without ever setting foot there.
For even more specific data, let’s take it a step further by analyzing counties. Are certain counties more friendly to small businesses than others? To pinpoint the areas where small businesses abound, altLINE used Census Bureau data to find the counties in New York with the highest concentration of small businesses in 2021, calculated as small establishments per 1,000 residents. Small establishments are defined as those with fewer than 500 employees. Counties with fewer than 1,000 residents were excluded from the analysis, as well as counties for which the Census Bureau didn’t have population estimates.
Another important factor to consider: States where nonresidents are allowed to incorporate businesses will also have a higher ratio of small businesses to residents since not all small businesses are actually operated by people living in that state.
Taking a close look at the type of counties that topped the list in each state also reveals some interesting trends. World-class vacation destinations are well represented on the lists of each state, perhaps because tourists are looking to get a sense of how the locals live through small businesses like restaurants, bakeries, bars, and boutiques.
While the top counties in each state do include a few major cities, less populated counties with smaller towns are much more common. Although most of the nation’s small businesses are located in major metropolitan areas, those that are located in rural areas tend to be more stable—possibly due to loyalty from local residents or the absence of competition from large corporations.
Keep reading to discover the counties in New York with the highest concentration of small businesses, and see how it compares across 50 states. It just might give you inspiration for your next endeavor.
This story features data reporting by Paxtyn Merten, writing by Annalise Mantz, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.
50. Lewis County
- Total small business establishments: 502 (18.8 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
- 2021 population: 26,745
49. Steuben County
- Total small business establishments: 1,751 (18.8 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 93,105
48. Madison County
- Total small business establishments: 1,271 (18.9 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 67,397
47. Rensselaer County
- Total small business establishments: 3,037 (18.9 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 160,740
46. Staten Island
- Total small business establishments: 9,350 (19.0 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
- 2021 population: 493,484
45. Wyoming County
- Total small business establishments: 759 (19.0 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
- 2021 population: 40,017
44. Livingston County
- Total small business establishments: 1,184 (19.2 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
- 2021 population: 61,629
43. Cattaraugus County
- Total small business establishments: 1,490 (19.4 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 76,650
42. Franklin County
- Total small business establishments: 919 (19.5 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 47,040
41. Chemung County
- Total small business establishments: 1,642 (19.8 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
- 2021 population: 82,830
40. Jefferson County
- Total small business establishments: 2,350 (20.0 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
- 2021 population: 117,680
39. Broome County
- Total small business establishments: 3,994 (20.1 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 198,703
38. Cayuga County
- Total small business establishments: 1,530 (20.2 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
- 2021 population: 75,791
37. Oneida County
- Total small business establishments: 4,713 (20.5 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
- 2021 population: 229,942
36. Seneca County
- Total small business establishments: 696 (20.7 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
- 2021 population: 33,576
35. Montgomery County
- Total small business establishments: 1,029 (20.7 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 49,611
34. Chautauqua County
- Total small business establishments: 2,658 (21.0 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 126,785
33. Otsego County
- Total small business establishments: 1,275 (21.0 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%
- 2021 population: 60,758
32. Cortland County
- Total small business establishments: 979 (21.1 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
- 2021 population: 46,489
31. Genesee County
- Total small business establishments: 1,225 (21.1 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
- 2021 population: 57,988
30. Schuyler County
- Total small business establishments: 377 (21.2 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%
- 2021 population: 17,800
29. Yates County
- Total small business establishments: 522 (21.2 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
- 2021 population: 24,634
28. Tompkins County
- Total small business establishments: 2,249 (21.2 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 106,044
27. Niagara County
- Total small business establishments: 4,502 (21.3 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
- 2021 population: 211,891
26. Queens
- Total small business establishments: 49,782 (21.4 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 2,328,141
25. Fulton County
- Total small business establishments: 1,136 (21.4 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 53,055
24. Clinton County
- Total small business establishments: 1,729 (21.6 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 79,996
23. Saratoga County
- Total small business establishments: 5,361 (22.5 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 237,962
22. Brooklyn
- Total small business establishments: 60,182 (22.8 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 2,637,486
21. Monroe County
- Total small business establishments: 17,364 (23.0 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 756,547
20. Erie County
- Total small business establishments: 22,339 (23.4 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 954,350
19. Onondaga County
- Total small business establishments: 11,229 (23.8 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
- 2021 population: 472,094
18. Greene County
- Total small business establishments: 1,169 (24.1 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
- 2021 population: 48,493
17. Delaware County
- Total small business establishments: 1,082 (24.2 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 44,753
16. Orange County
- Total small business establishments: 9,869 (24.4 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 404,997
15. Dutchess County
- Total small business establishments: 7,414 (24.9 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 298,039
14. Sullivan County
- Total small business establishments: 1,994 (25.0 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 79,694
13. Ontario County
- Total small business establishments: 2,874 (25.5 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 112,660
12. Ulster County
- Total small business establishments: 4,908 (26.7 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
- 2021 population: 183,704
11. Columbia County
- Total small business establishments: 1,776 (28.6 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
- 2021 population: 62,039
10. Albany County
- Total small business establishments: 9,296 (29.4 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 316,301
9. Putnam County
- Total small business establishments: 2,893 (29.5 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
- 2021 population: 98,176
8. Westchester County
- Total small business establishments: 30,951 (31.0 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 999,607
7. Rockland County
- Total small business establishments: 10,522 (31.0 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 339,256
6. Essex County
- Total small business establishments: 1,176 (31.5 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 37,292
5. Suffolk County
- Total small business establishments: 49,746 (32.5 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
- 2021 population: 1,533,118
4. Warren County
- Total small business establishments: 2,211 (33.6 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 65,773
3. Nassau County
- Total small business establishments: 48,164 (34.6 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
- 2021 population: 1,391,112
2. Hamilton County
- Total small business establishments: 187 (36.6 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%
- 2021 population: 5,114
1. Manhattan
- Total small business establishments: 95,564 (60.5 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%
- 2021 population: 1,578,801
This story originally appeared on altLINE and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.