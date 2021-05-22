New York sees lowest single-day COVID-19 positivity rate since September

New York (WROC)- The New York State Department of Health is reporting a statewide COVID positivity rate below 1.0%.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday, the single-day positivity rate dropped to 0.80 percent yesterday, the lowest seen since September 4, 2020.

“We are working night and day to stop COVID-19 in its tracks, and the key is getting as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible—as quickly as possible,” Governor Cuomo said. “The numbers are trending in the right direction, and we’ve taken action to reopen the state’s economy and relax restrictions, particularly for vaccinated people. We’re going to reach the end at the light of the tunnel and defeat this virus, and the faster we can get New Yorkers vaccinated, the faster that dream will become a reality.”

As of Friday, nearly 1,400 people in the state tested positive for the virus. Another 1,365 people are hospitalized statewide. New York State is reporting 24 new COVID related deaths.